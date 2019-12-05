Epitome of luxury, The Wall giant display starts from Rs. 3.5 crore

How much can one splurge on a TV or a display for entertainment? If one was to buy Samsung’s luxury MicroLED display with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology, The Wall, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.3.5 crore (USD 490000) for the starting version.

The Wall comes in three display sizes, 146-inch with 4K resolution, 219-inch with 6K resolution and 292-inch with 8K resolution. These sizes and resolution are mind-boggling that one can think of. As the name suggests, one will really require a large wall to install these.

The technology behind The Wall is a modular MicroLED display that has good viewing experience under the brightest of areas. Not only large, The Wall is thin with less than 30mm, and the slim, bezel-less infinity design along with customizable deco frames allows the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings, ensuring no disruption to the desired ambiance.

This epitome of luxury features AI up-scaling, Quantum HDR technology, peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 120Hz video-rate. The Wall has a 100,000-hour lifetime of its self-light emitting diodes and can be used like a large digital canvas matching the interior needs and personal mood. When the screen is not used, the Ambient Mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customizable pictures with digital frames.

There is also a Professional version of The Wall known as The Wall Pro targeted for high-end businesses and retail spaces, this can also be completely customised as per requirements. The display controller, supplied with The Wall Pro, has all relevant business features that are required by an enterprise.

The price of Samsung’s The Wall range starts from Rs. 3.5 crore (USD 490000) to Rs. 12 crores (USD 1700000 – excluding taxes) for 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch variants and will be available in India from December 5, 2019. The Wall Luxury will be exclusively available at the Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurgaon. Private viewings are available upon reservation from 5 December 2019.

Experience The Wall in the video below: