Galaxy Note10 Lite to come with 3.5-mm headphone jack



Samsung is working on the Lite version of the Galaxy Note, dubbed as the Note10 Lite, the device renders have been leaked by @Onleaks. The device seems to feature a headphone jack at the bottom, speaker grill, and the S Pen dock. The return of a 3.5-mm audio jack is a welcome change. From the front, the device looks like the current Note10 phone with a camera hole at the centre. It also speculated that Galaxy Note10 Lite will be called Galaxy A81 in some markets. At the rear, it has a curved glass back panel and the rear cameras are housed in a square.



Recently, on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, the Galaxy Note10 Lite paid a visit revealing the specifications. The device will be powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, 6GB RAM and run on Android 10. Samsung’s Note10 series has received a good response from consumers. Samsung would want to bring the Note10 Lite before holidays to cash in on the festive mood and also to tap consumers who cannot afford the high price tag of Note10, however, want a device with S Pen.

