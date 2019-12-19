Upcoming Galaxy Fold leaked in live images



We already knew that Samsung was working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold. Today, a clamshell phone, much like the recently launched Motorola RAZR has leaked on Weibo. The leak presents the complete view and design of the phone. This could be either be a concept/prototype phone, we are not sure about this. The device when folded looks small and displays time and date and seems like an Always-on-Display. There are dual cameras on the upcoming Galaxy Fold and probably will feature 108-megapixel primary lens. The device is speculated to be launched along with Galaxy S11 next year.

The front screen is Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera in the centre. The display when opened could measure up to 6.6-inch to 6.8-inch. The phone could also use dual batteries like the Galaxy Fold.

