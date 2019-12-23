Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active2 4G for Rs. 35,990



Samsung has launched the 4G version of its Galaxy Watch Active2. Earlier this year, Samsung had announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 4G, the company’s first 4G smartwatch in India. With Watch Active2 4G, Samsung has become the only brand in India to offer multiple 4G smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes in 44mm size and features solid stainless-steel case with a leather band. Samsung offers three finishes for the watch – Gold, Black, and Silver. As a 4G watch, one can make and receive calls, send messages using the network connectivity. However, to use the 4G feature, one has to use the e-SIM capability of the watch that is offered by Airtel or Jio in India. The other specifications of the watch remain the same as the Galaxy Watch2. It comes with a Super AMOLED display that covers the screen edge to edge with a touch bezel.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes equipped with advanced sensors that accurately track up to 39 distinct activities with auto-tracking for popular activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, Elliptical Trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming. This watch comes with an updated ‘Running Coach’ that provides access to seven different running programs and lets users monitor their running pace in real-time.

When paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, one can use the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G to take photos, start recording a video, preview video clips, switch between front and rear lenses set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from the wrist. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G also supports wireless charging and can be charged using Wireless PowerShare on their Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G retails for Rs. 35,990 and is available at online and offline stores.