Samsung to showcase innovations like virtual keyboard, digital highlighter and more at CES 2020

Not many are aware of Samsung’s C-Lab Inside which is an in-house idea incubation program that encourages innovative ideas from Samsung employees and launches them in real-world if found to have potential. Besides this, Samsung also has four new startups from C-Lab Outside that will showcase their projects at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The new C-Lab Inside projects being unveiled for the first time at this year’s event are focused on a convenient and healthy lifestyle. They include:



‘SelfieType’ is a virtual keyboard using the front-facing selfie camera. A proprietary SelfieType AI engine analyzes finger movements coming from the front camera and converts them into QWERTY keyboard inputs. SelfieType requires no additional hardware and it is highly adaptable to various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.



Hyler, a smart highlighter that digitalizes analog texts from paper onto mobile devices. By highlighting with Hyler, users can simply collect the information and manage it with the app. When using ‘search mode’ in Hyler, it prompts the user with extensive search results, depending on various search engines or dictionaries linked to Hyler.



‘Becon’ is a scalp home-care service to prevent hair loss with the recommended solution based on scalp analysis. It consists of a hand-held device and a compatible app. The diagnostic device analyzes in real-time ten conditions of the scalp such as hair follicle density, dead skin, sensitivity, temperature and humidity based on a machine learning algorithm. It recommends the most suitable solution according to the result of the analysis to remedy the user’s scalp trouble. It also shows the trend of the scalp’s improvement through the app.



‘SunnySide’ is a window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight. It enables the user to enjoy the sunlight that changes by the hour by copying the full spectrum of the actual sunlight. It also helps users synthesize vitamin D from indoors or in places where there isn’t a sufficient amount of sunlight without worrying about skin aging or sunburn. It can be easily installed on the wall like a picture frame.



‘Ultra V’ is a new type of sensor and service that records ultraviolet rays daily. The sensor has a wide incident angle which makes it easy to integrate into wearable devices. With Ultra V, users can monitor and manage their skin condition and Vitamin D production which are influenced by accumulated exposure to solar UV rays.



Its startup company, C-Lab Outside will showcase, Circulus – a humanoid robot, ‘piBo’ for single-person households. piBo provides information via simple conversation and news/weather/search information. It interacts with users based on emotional analysis of facial expressions and contents of conversations and gives appropriate responses with sayings, music and dance. Users are able to add new features and content which can be downloaded from its robot application store.



Another project from C-Lab Outside is FITT. This is a PHR (Personal Health Record) healthcare data platform based on exercise tests. FITT provides three types of exercise tests; cardiorespiratory, posture and muscle strength. It also can predict possible diseases that the user may be exposed to such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart attack, cardiovascular disease, etc. and prescribes personalized exercise programs to prevent the risk of getting these diseases.

It will also showcase Vtouch that enables users to control devices without physically touching them by tracking the user’s eyes and fingertips. It uses its patented computer vision and deep-learning technologies. The application of Vtouch ranges from smart homes, smart cars and more.



The last on the list is a group chat app called Smoothy. This video chat application can be accessed by up to 8 people at once. What makes Smoothy more special is that the video chat starts at a silent mode when the call is first connected so that it allows users to answer the call anytime and anywhere. It also provides video calls using Samsung AR Emoji.