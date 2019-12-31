Samsung offers cashback on Galaxy A-series phones in India



Samsung is offering cashback and offers of Samsung Galaxy A-series phones in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states in India on the occasion of Sankranti festival. Samsung’s ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ offer is valid from January 1, 2020 through January 20, 2020. During these twenty days, smartphones such as Galaxy A20/20s, Galaxy A30/A30s, Galaxy A50/A50s and Galaxy A70/A70s will be eligible for 7.5% cashback. These offers will be exclusive to HDFC Credit Cards, Debit Cards (only EMI) and HDFC Loans.

Additionally, Samsung is offering No Cost EMIs from all leading financiers on the purchase of Galaxy A smartphones.