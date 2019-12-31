Samsung to have a Keynote address this year at CES 2020, will skip press conference



Consumer Electronics Show commonly known as CES is the mecca of consumer electronics showcase at Las Vegas. Every year Samsung had a press conference on the Press Day and a Keynote address as well during the show. However, this time, Samsung has skipped the press conference and will only have a Keynote address delivered on 6 January 2020, by H.S. Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s Keynote will highlight its vision for revolutionizing the consumer lifestyle, impacting the way people work, play and connect with each other. One can watch the Keynote live here.