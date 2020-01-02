Samsung and 8K Association come together to establish certification program



Samsung Electronics has partnered with the 8K Association (8KA) to establish a first-of-its-kind certification program designed to distinguish 8K-enabled televisions and other devices. This will enable Samsung’s QLED 8K range of TVs to be certified by 8KA this year.

This Certification Program will help Samsung and other manufacturers distinguish their televisions featuring four times as many pixels as the standard 4K televisions for clarity, contrast and color and high dynamic range (HDR) performance. Among the features tested include display resolution reaching 7680 x 4320, peak brightness greater than 600 nits, image transmission of HDMI2.1 and high-efficiency video codec (HVEC).

Member companies will be able to promote 8K certified TVs after they are validated by the 8KA. There are at present more than 22 companies who have joined the 8K Association. 8KA will promote 8K content creation, distribution, and home adoption.