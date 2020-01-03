Samsung to launch World’s first 5G tablet, ships more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices

For Samsung, 5G has been a successful start as it has shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices in 2019. As of November 2019, it accounted for 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market. Samsung has five Galaxy 5G devices globally, that includes the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G. This year Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in Korea in the first quarter, making it the world’s first 5G tablet.

Samsung had initiated work on 5G since 2010 and has been working with carrier partners, regulatory bodies and government agencies to deliver the best 5G experience. Samsung is also a leading contributor to industry groups like 3GPP and O-RAN Alliance, and is committed to an open, collaborative approach to networking. Besides launching 5G devices, Samsung also provided network equipment for the world’s first 5G commercial service in Korea as well as working closely with global carrier partners to expand 5G networks and introduce 5G experiences and use cases.