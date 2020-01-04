Samsung unveils long lasting battery notebook, Galaxy Book Flex alpha



Samsung Electronics introduced Galaxy Book Flex α (alpha), a new variant of Galaxy Book Flex that offers long-lasting battery with QLED display. The Galaxy Book Flex α is a premium notebook with ultra thin bezel featuring a 600-nit brightness screen measuring 13.3-inch. One can use this as a large tablet as well as a notebook. It supports Active Pen (Stylus) for creating content. The battery of Galaxy Book Flex alpha is 54Wh and has a 17.5-hour battery life.

The Galaxy Book Flex α is powered by 10th generation Intel processor, comes with 8GB/12GB RAM options and with 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD option. It features single USB-C port, USB 3.0 x 2 ports, an HDMI port, MicroSD card slot and 3.5pi HP/Mic port. There is also a 720p HD CAM for video conferencing. For security, the notebook comes with fingerprint authentication. Galaxy Book Flex α will be available in Royal Silver in the United States in the first half of 2020, starting at $829.99.