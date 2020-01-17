Galaxy Note10 Lite will launch in India on Jan 21

Earlier this month, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Note10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite and it seems, Samsung India is all geared up to launch the Galaxy Note10 Lite as early as next week. In an emailer, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note10Lite will “launch” on January 21. We doubt that Samsung will actually start selling the device from next week but it will most likely be an announcement with starting of the pre-orders. There’s no word on the price but interested users can sign up right now.

As mentioned before, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is the lighter version of the Galaxy Note10 that is powered by a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, and a notable new camera placement at the back with a triple camera setup comprising of 12-megapixel sensors for wide, ultra-wide and telephone. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor. Battery-wise, the phone comes with a 4500mAh and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box run on One UI 2 and support for Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Knox.

