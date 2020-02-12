Samsung announces the Galaxy S20 series with three new devices

Samsung at the Unpacked event just announced the Galaxy S20 series. The range consists of three S20 phones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will make its way to global markets early next month capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G experience. Although there’s an expected bump in the performance with an improved processor, which will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 or Samsung’s Exynos, the biggest improvement is on the camera side. Equipped with a large sensor and AI, Samsung wants to bring the best camera experience in a smartphone. The Galaxy S20 comes in a triple-camera setup with the wide and ultra-wide boasting 12MP sensor and the telephoto at 64MP. The Galaxy S20+ has a similar setup but adds a DepthVision camera to qualify as a quad-camera phone. However, it’s the Galaxy S20 Ultra that takes the cake by fitting a 108MP wide-angle lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto and DepthVision camera.

Samsung says the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a seamless way to take pictures in full 108MP resolution or at 12MP that’s achieved with the pixel binning technology. The series also supports Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and AI-powered digital zoom, to zoom up to 30X on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ or up to 100X on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. For video enthusiasts, the phones support up to 8K video recording.

As for the rest of the hardware, all three devices have the Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is HDR10+ certified and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The only thing differs in the display is the size, which is 6.2-inches for the Galaxy S20, 6.7-inches for the Galaxy S20+ and 6.9-inches for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phones start from a modest 8GB but go up to 16GB with up to 512GB of storage. On the battery side, the Galaxy S20 features a 4000mAh one, Galaxy S20+ with 4500mAh and Galaxy S20 Ultra with 5000mAh and supports 25W charging with the S20 Ultra supporting 45W Super Fast Charging.

The phones have other Samsung features like Samsung Pay support, protected by Samsung Knox, AKG-optimised sound and more.

The phones will start releasing in major markets from March 6 in three different colours.

In the US, the phones are priced as follows:

Galaxy S20: From $999.99

Galaxy S20+: From $1,199.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra: From $1,399.99