Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy S20 Ultra tomorrow in India

If you pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in India, last month, Samsung has confirmed that they will start delivering its most expensive and feature-packed phone from tomorrow. Although the phone has hardware comparable to its smaller and less-expensive priced siblings, the Galaxy S20 Ultra takes the cake for its camera capability. The phone is equipped with a 108MP camera and is capable of taking zoom photos to up to 100X zoom, which is a combination of hybrid optic and super resolution zoom. There’s 8K video recording support and high-resolution selfies from the front, thanks to a 40MP sensor.

When it comes to the rest of the features, the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X HDR10+ certified display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Exynos 990 processor, 128GB of storage, 5000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

Interested users can still pre-book the device today and avail offers like one-year accidental and liquid damage protection for Rs. 1,999 and the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs. 1,999.

Samsung is selling a single variant of the phone priced at Rs. 92,999.

