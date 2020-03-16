Galaxy Z Flip will now sell on Amazon India

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Z Flip will now be available on Amazon India, in addition to its own Samsung stores and website. The phone will sell from tomorrow for Rs. 1,09,999 in both black and purple colour options.

This is Samsung’s second foldable phone that comes with a 6.7-inch inch Infinity Flex Display with proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal memory and 3300mAh battery.

While Amazon is offering an exchange and no-cost EMI offers for users buying the device, Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Flip buyers comes with accidental damage cover that includes one-time screen protection, 4-month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.

