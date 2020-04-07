Samsung wants you to get creative with its eco-friendly packaging for TVs

Samsung is actively trying to reduce the environmental impact arising out of the packaging materials used for its products and the company has now confirmed that they will adopt “eco-friendly packaging” across its Lifestyle TV segment. TVs like The Serif, The Frame and The Sero will now come eco-friendly corrugated cardboard boxes.

Not only the boxes make it recycling easier but with the dot matrix design on each side of the boxes, Samsung is trying to promote creative uses of the boxes like small tables or a file cabinet and more. Not so creative? Don’t worry because Samsung also has a QR code on the box, which customers can scan to reveal more interesting designs.