Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a battery-free S Pen

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that supports S Pen functionality at a slightly more affordable price. The tablet is equipped with an S Pen that weighs just 7.03g, has a 0.7mm pen tip and improved pen latency but is also battery-free so you don’t have to worry about charging it. Moreover, the pen can be magnetically attached to the side of the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch (2000×1200 WUXGA+) TFT display and runs the latest Android 10 OS with One UI 2. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and 4GB RAM with internal storage options of 64GB or 128GB. There’s microSD card support up to 1TB. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite supports LTE, has 7000mAh battery, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG loudspeakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will release this quarter in the US and other markets in colour options of Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose. US pricing starts from $349.99.