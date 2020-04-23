Apple Music now on Samsung Smart TVs

We have got some good news if you own a Samsung Smart TV model from 2018 through this year and happen to be an Apple Music subscriber. Samsung just announced that they have become the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on their Smart TVs. This is impressive because customers in across 100 countries can enjoy access to Apple Music’s portfolio that spans over 60 million song or watch top music videos and explore playlists. Moreover, Apple Music users can also get customised daily recommendations and tune in to the Beats 1 radio station or global live stream with exclusive shows.

Apple and Samsung have become pally in the last one year as Samsung Smart TVs also integrated Apple TV service that allows users to enjoy content from Apple TV+ and iTunes Movies.

Samsung Smart TVs users can download Apple Music from the Smart TV App Store and begin the subscription process from their TV. New users will also be eligible for a trial of 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.