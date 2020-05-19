Samsung unveils 50MP GN1 camera sensor

Samsung today unveiled its latest camera sensor for smartphones – the ISOCELL GN1. Currently, in mass production, it is Samsung’s first sensor to support both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies and coupled with a large 1.2μm pixel size, Samsung claims the sensor excels in low-light photography and “DSLR-level” auto-focus speeds.

The GN1 supports 100 million phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) points and with Dual Pixel technology, the sensor can place two photodiodes side-by-side within a single pixel to receive light from different angles for phase detection. In short, the sensor can capture double the light for each photo and if needed, with the help of an algorithm, it can also produce a 100MP photo with the information taken from each photodiode. The Tetracell technology, on the other hand, is a pixel-merging technique or pixel-binning, which is generally called. By binning four pixel signals into one, Tetracell makes the image sensor’s pixel size to 2.4μm and quadruples the light sensitivity for a default 12.5MP image.

Moreover, the sensor supports features like Smart-ISO that automatically selects the best ISO for that current scenario, real-time HDR, gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) and video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second (fps).