Samsung intros an outdoor TV called The Terrace

While the majority of the world is locked down in their homes due to the current pandemic, Samsung has interestingly, decided to announce a new TV meant for outdoors. Called The Terrace, The TV is meant to be placed in your garden or by the poolside that will allow you to enjoy 4K content without the fragility of a regular TV, thanks to its IP55 rating that makes it resistant to dust and water.

The Terrace is a 4K QLED TV with a brightness level of 2000 nits and an anti-glare coating, making it easier to see on a clear, sunny day along with a high motion rate of MR240 for motion-intensive content.

The Terrace is a Smart TV powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS and supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Complementing the TV, is The Terrace soundbar that can be mounted to a wall and brigns the same ruggedness of the TV to elevate the overall audio experience.

The Terrace will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch size and will be released first in the US and Canada followed by Germany, Australia and New Zealand and other markets later this year.

Product Page