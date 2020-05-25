Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 gets a nod in Korea to monitor ECG

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch Active2 has got the approval from Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea to enable the Electrocardiogram (ECG) function. With ECG feature enabled, the Galaxy Watch Active2 will be able to “measure and analyse heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)”. This is in addition, to the recent MFDS clearance for blood pressure (BP) measurement for Samsung Health Monitor app.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in South Korea will require the new Samsung Health Monitor app, which Samsung will release sometime in Q3 this year and all a user needs to do is place the fingertip from the opposite hand on the top button of the Galaxy Watch Active2 for 30 seconds, which will identify it as a Sinus Rythm (regular) or AFib (irregular).

While Samsung has confirmed the tentative timeline for South Korea, the company hasn’t really said anything about the BP measurement or ECG for other countries, considering it needs necessary approvals from each country’s FDA-equivalent agency.