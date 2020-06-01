Sammy Hub

Samsung releases Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung has announced the availability of its Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor and one of the first countries where the monitor will sell is in its home country – South Korea.

Announced first at CES 2020 earlier this year, the G7 monitor is the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor, which means it has a curvature radius of 1000mm and an ideal curvature for human eyes.

The monitor comes in two sizes – 27-inch and 32-inch and boasts a QLED panel with Quantum Dot technology with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor has a WQHD resolution support (2,560×1,440) and has a 16:9 aspect ratio along with a peak brightness of 600 cd/m2.

Moreover, the monitor is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Eye Comfort and are compatible with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming experience.

The 27-inch Odyssey G7 is priced at 700,000 won (US$570) while the 32-inch variant sells for 900,000 won (US$731). All customers buying the monitor till August 31 will also get a JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset.

