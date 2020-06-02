Samsung takes on Chinese smartphones with two new budget devices



The Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese manufacturers. Samsung has had a hard time to grab a considerable market share until recently. However, the Korean smartphone manufacturer learnt from its mistakes and launched new phones under its M-series, that offers value for money with respectable hardware specification. Adding to this series, Samsung has announced the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones.

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The phone runs on Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB options. The Galaxy M11 features triple rear camera, 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel (Ultra-wide) and 2-megapixel. The front camera is 8-megapixel. Galaxy M11 has a 5000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. Galaxy M11 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs.10999, while the higher 4+64GB variant will be available at Rs. 12,999. Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

The younger sibling, Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and has a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. While the front camera is 5-megapixel. Galaxy M01 comes with 4000 mAh battery and face unlock for securing your phone. Galaxy M01’s storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD. Galaxy M01 comes in one 3+32GB variant and is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset. The phone is priced at Rs. 8999. Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.

Both these phones will be available from tomorrow, that is 2 June on Flipkart and Amazon. These are good options to consider in case you do not want to go in for Chinese manufactured smartphones.