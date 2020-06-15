Samsung unveils Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

Samsung today announced the recently leaked BTS Edition of its Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds devices. Clad in a purple glass and a metal exterior, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20+ 5G comes in special BTS Edition packaging with decorative stickers and photos of the band in the box along with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and fan community platform, Weverse, pre-installed in the phones.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition on the other hand also comes with special BTS packaging, photo cards of the band in the box and painted in purple hue with the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation. We hope it will be a source of joy and entertainment for fans and consumers around the world. Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.









The customers can pre-order the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition from June 15 exclusively from Weverse whereas from June 19, the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will also be available for pre-order online from Samsung.com. The devices will be released on July 9, marking the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

There’s no word on the US pricing but Samsung has priced it for its home market. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will retail for 1,397,000 won while the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is priced at 220,000 won. South Koreans can also purchase it as a combo that will go for 1,584,000 won.