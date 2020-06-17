Samsung Galaxy A21s gets official in India

Samsung has added yet another phone to its already-bloated portfolio. The Galaxy A21s is now the cheapest Galaxy A series phone that is priced under the sub-20k range.

It comes with four cameras at the back with 48MP sensor taking the charge and accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 13MP selfie cam integrated in the HD+ Infinity-O display that measures 6.5-inches in size.

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, the phone runs the latest version of Android with OneUI and comes with 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge. The phone also features Samsung Knox and other “Make for India” software initiatives like contextual useful cards.

The Galaxy A21s is available now in black, white and blue colours for Rs. 16,499 (4/64GB) and Rs. 18499 (6/64GB).