Samsung Pay Card gets official for UK, launching later this year

Samsung has teamed up with digital banking platform Curve and Mastercard to launch a Samsung Pay Card in the UK. Expected later this year in the UK, the Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow users to sync multiple loyalty and bank cards in one place to offer a “true digital wallet experience”.
While all the details are still unclear at the moment, going by the description, it seems Samsung Pay Card will work similar to the Curve card that is available in the UK right now but with tight integration with the Samsung Pay app.
We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Curve, coming together to provide a new payment solution for Samsung customers which will be available via Samsung Pay later this year. At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we strive to create the best technology, services and solutions. The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand our Samsung Pay offering, giving our loyal customers even greater benefits and rewards than ever before.Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland
