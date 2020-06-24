Samsung Pay Card gets official for UK, launching later this year

Samsung has teamed up with digital banking platform Curve and Mastercard to launch a Samsung Pay Card in the UK. Expected later this year in the UK, the Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow users to sync multiple loyalty and bank cards in one place to offer a “true digital wallet experience”.

While all the details are still unclear at the moment, going by the description, it seems Samsung Pay Card will work similar to the Curve card that is available in the UK right now but with tight integration with the Samsung Pay app.

