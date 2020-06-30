Samsung will release the Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition in India

Well, here’s a surprise announcement for K-Pop fans in India. Purportedly not in the original list but now Samsung has decided to launch the special BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in the Indian market. The BTS Edition devices will release on July 10 but interested customers can pre-book them from tomorrow.

As announced previously, the Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes with a purple glass and metal exterior packed in special BTS Edition packaging and decorative stickers and photos of the band in the box. The phone will also feature BTS-inspired themes and fan community platform, Weverse.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition and Buds+ charging case also features BTS’ purple hue along with the band’s logo and purple heart iconography and photo cards in the box. Moreover, Samsung also bundles a special purple edition pouch and when connected to a device, it will display the BTS lock screen and wallpaper along with BTS animations in the Galaxy Wearable App.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at Rs. 87,999 whereas the Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition will retail for Rs. 14990. Interestingly, unlike other countries, Samsung is not selling a combo variant at a reduced price.