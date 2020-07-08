Samsung will unpack the next Galaxy Note device on Aug 5

Alright, mark your calendars. Samsung just confirmed that their upcoming Galaxy Note device will be announced on August 5. There will be no physical launch as expected, given the current circumstances and will stream the event on YouTube at 10AM Eastern Time (ET) or 7:30AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

There have been two major leaks with respect to the Galaxy Note 20 so far and have given away the phone’s design. According to the leaks, there are four sensors at the back, including three large ones. There’s an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, S Pen support which purportedly has been shifted to the left side and runs One UI 2.5 with Android 10.