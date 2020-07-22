Samsung adds a 5G touch to Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung today introduced a new 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. Expected in select markets from August 7, the phone will retail in United States for $1,450. In addition to bringing fast internet speeds, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been updated with the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, making it one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor and comes in two new colour options – Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

As for the rest of the features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is similar to the LTE variant like the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display along with 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display, 10MP selfie camera, 12MP dual cameras at the back, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage and 3300mAh battery.

The foldable screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G also brings exclusive features like Flex mode that allows the device to free-stand for angled viewing experience or camera capture.