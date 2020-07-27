Samsung launches M01 Core with 1GB RAM in 2020



Yes, you read the headline right, Samsung has introduced a 1GB smartphone in 2020. Galaxy M01 Core is an extension to its M-series and runs on Android Go. With Galaxy M01 Core, Samsung’s vision is to provide smartphone experience to first-time users who want to migrate from multimedia phones to smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ display. It sports 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants, 1GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The phone has a 3000mAh battery.

As per Samsung, Galaxy M01 Core comes with several ‘Make for India’ features that help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. Galaxy M01 Core features an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization. To make life easier for new smartphone users, Galaxy M01 Core has a feature called ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. ‘Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time. ‘Smart Paste’ allows user to paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from the same message automatically.

Another feature on Galaxy M01 Core is ‘Intelligent Photos’; it detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space. Galaxy M01 Core also features Dark Mode – One UI based Dark Mode integration.

The Galaxy M01 Core 1GB version will retail for Rs. 5,499 and the 2GB version for Rs. 6,499. The phone will be available from July 29 across online and offline channels. Considering the specifications, we would recommend users to go in for the 2GB version for better performance.