Samsung extends its M-series with M31s



Samsung is already selling its M31 under its M-series lineup, the M31s is the next upgrade to this existing phone. One of the highlights of the phone is its 6000mAh battery. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone runs on Exynos 9611 processor and comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options. The rear of the phone is made of polycarbonate material that Samsung calls its Glastic (Glass + Plastic).

There has been an upgrade to the cameras. The M31s features 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The Galaxy M31s supports 4K recording and it supports hyper-lapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, Galaxy M31s has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32-megapixel front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The phone comes with 25W fast charger in-the-box and supports wired Reverse Charging. The fingerprint scanner is located at the side of the phone and the phone also supports face unlock. Galaxy M31s will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI.

The phone will be available from 6th August on Amazon and will retail for Rs. 19,499 for the 6+128GB version and Rs. 21,499 for the 8+128GBGB variant.