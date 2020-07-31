Samsung’s new wireless charger can also sterilize your smartphones



While there are many gadget and smartphone sanitizers available in the market. This one is special, this can not only kill 99% of bacteria and germs but also can charge your mobile phone wirelessly (of course the smartphone should support wireless charging). According to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of the bacteria and germs that includes E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

Besides, this device can also disinfect mobile phone accessories like earbuds and Smartwatch in 10 minutes. The UV Sterilizer is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilize many of the products you use the most.

The UV sterilizer is portable and compact to be carried around. It can sterilize smartphones of all sizes including large devices like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note10+, among others. The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilize both top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

To sanitize the gadget, all one needs is to press a button, after 10 minutes of sanitization, the device switches off automatically. The UV Sterilizer features a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge your Samsung or other smartphone, Galaxy Buds or other devices. Any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging can be charged.

Samsung’s UV Sterilizer will be priced at Rs. 3,599 and will be available from early August 2020 at all retail channels, including Samsung official online store Samsung Shop.