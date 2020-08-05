Samsung unveils Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung just announced a bunch of devices at the virtual Unpacked event today and while we’ll talk about them in some time, here’s a look at the new Galaxy Note smartphones – Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

There are no surprises here, thanks to a steady flow of leaks till now but as you can see, come with Mystic colours, which according to Samsung are “soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.”

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note devices have always been about productivity and the new devices focus on them too. The phones now feature better and improved S Pen that gives more accuracy and responsiveness. Another thing is tighter integration with Microsoft software and services. For instance, Microsoft’s Your Phone app with Link to Windows will allow users to access mobile apps directly from Windows 10 or sync the Samsung Notes app with Microsoft OneNote, Outlook and Reminders with Outlook, To Do and Teams.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra with S Pen

The partnership with Microsoft also extends on the entertainment side too wherein Galaxy Note20 users will be able to enjoy over 100 Xbox games on the phone via cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. How will be the game experience on a phone with touch controls, you ask?

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung says the Galaxy Note20 features an AI game booster, Bluetooth audio optimisation and most important of all, improved touch latency of 240Hz. The improved touch latency is only on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is expectedly, superior off the two that comes with a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088×1440). The screen is HDR10+ certified and has 120Hz of refresh rate. The Galaxy Note20’s screen is a standard affair which earns the HDR10+ certification but has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080) screen.

Galaxy Note20

Other major difference is on the camera side. While both feature a 10MP selfie camera with dual-pixel AF, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra boasts a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and 108MP wide-angle camera with laser AF sensor. Galaxy Note20 Ultra also supports Space Zoom with 5x optical and up to 50x super resolution zoom. The Galaxy Note20, on the other hand, loses the laser AF but comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide-angle and 64MP telephoto. It also supports Space Zoom but is limited to 3x Hybrid Optic and up to 30x super resolution.

Galaxy Note20

As far as other hardware is concerned, most of it is common, except the RAM and ROM option, which starts from 8GB in both the phones and goes up to 12GB RAM and 512GB in the Galaxy Note20 Ultra compared to Galaxy Note20’s 8GB and up to 256GB. The battery on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is also slightly larger at 4500mAh compared to Galaxy Note20’s 4300mAh.

Rest of the features are standard Samsung Galaxy affair like Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, fast wired charging and fast wireless charging 2.0, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 rated body, Wi-Fi 6 and more.

The phones will release in select markets on August 21 and if you are in US, you will be able to buy the Galaxy Note20 Ultra from $1,299.99 whereas the Galaxy Note20 is priced from $999. Customers pre-ordering will also be eligible for a $150 (Note20 Ultra) or $100 (Note20) Samsung Credit that can be used to get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, which includes a Bluetooth gaming controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

The phones are available in the following colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray (Galaxy Note20) and Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White (Galaxy Note20 Ultra).

Product Page