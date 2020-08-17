Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live go on sale later this month in India

Samsung India is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note20 series this week but if you are interested in companion products, Samsung announced at the Unpacked event, the Indian unit has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch3 and the Galaxy Buds Live will be available in India later this month.

The Galaxy Watch3 is a lighter and thinner smartwatch from Samsung running Tizen OS and comes with a bigger display with Samsung’s signature rotating bezel UI. Samsung will sell the watch in 4G and Bluetooth variants with the 4G support via eSIM, supported by operators like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone. It brings the usual notification support, downloadable watch faces, variety of workout options and SpO2 Blood oxygen tracking, which will come out soon.

The Galaxy Buds Live are bean-shaped true wireless earphones that fit in the concha of user’s ears. They are small buy is fitted with a 12mm speaker, bass duct and 3 mics for crisp call quality. The Buds Live also support Active Noise Cancellation with up to 31 hours of battery life that includes 8 hours from the buds and 23 hours over multiple charges via the charging case.

Samsung is currently accepting pre-booking of the Galaxy Watch3, which will be available in both 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours carrying a price tag of Rs. 29,990 (Bluetooth) and Rs. 34,490 (4G), while the Galaxy Watch3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours at Rs. 32,990 and Rs. 38,990 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively. The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale from August 27 and if you pre-book, you will be eligible to buy the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs. 4,990, which is priced at Rs. 14,990 and goes on sale from August 25 in colour options of Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.