Samsung unveils 4K ultra short throw projector called The Premiere

Samsung today announced a bunch of new products at the virtual Life Unstoppable event, including the all-new projector. Called The Premiere, it’s a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector that promises cinematic picture experience in a home setting.

The Premiere will be available in two sizes – LSP9T (130-inch) and LSP7T (120-inch) and expands on Samsung’s lifestyle product portfolio. Since the projectors are ultra-short-throw, they can be placed right in front of the wall without taking up much space.

The Premiere LSP9T is touted as the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. Moreover, both models support other features like the Filmmaker Mode that allows users to watch movies as directors intended. They also have built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound to complement the projector’s visuals and supports Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which means it will run Tizen and bring in a similar set of features and apps support in a projector.

There’s no pricing attached to the projector yet but Samsung will start selling it globally with US, Europe, South Korea being the first markets and followed by other regions later this year.