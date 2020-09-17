Samsung to produce an 8K movie shot on Galaxy smartphones

What’s a better way to promote your televisions and phones that support 8K playback and recording? Well, if you are Samsung, how about producing your very own 8K movie.

Samsung today announced that they are producing a South Korean romantic movie named Untact that will be recorded using the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 phones in 8K resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:9. There are exceptions, of course, when the scene demands special shots but the majority of the footage will be taken from the mobile devices.

Although Samsung will release the movie on YouTube, which then can be enjoyed on Samsung’s 8K QLED TV, Samsung will also open two 8K Cinema theatres for where customers can watch them. Interested users can reserve from today to October 2 to watch it in the theater.

