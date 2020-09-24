Galaxy F41 will launch in India next month

Samsung’s quest to launch as many phones as they can will see the global debut of Galaxy F series next month. Samsung India has confirmed that Galaxy F41 will be the first phone under the Galaxy F series and will sell on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale, just before the festive season.

Samsung’s confirmation is light on details but says the Galaxy F has been designed to cater to the “growing needs” of the youth who’s spending more time than ever on a mobile device for entertainment, social and even professional needs.

As for the details that are confirmed, the Galaxy F41 will feature an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, triple cameras at the back and rear fingerprint sensor. Needless to say, they will be available in multiple colour options as well.

The phone will be announced on October 8, at 5:30PM IST.

Flipkart Teaser Page