Samsung announces Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

As expected, Samsung today announced the Fan Edition of Galaxy S20 aka the Galaxy S20 FE and compared to the recently launched Galaxy Note20, the Galaxy S20 FE seems like a better device, well, except in a few areas.

Starting at $699 in the US, the phone Galaxy S20 FE comes in six vibrant colours and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor along with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s a flat Infinity-O Super AMOLED FHD+ display measuring 6.5-inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is certified for HDR10+ content.

A 32MP camera handles selfie duty while the 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto complete the rear triple camera setup. The phone also supports Space Zoom that adds 3X optical zoom and up to 30X super resolution zoom.

The phone also comes with additional features like IP68 rated body for resistance against water and dust, microSD card slot, 4500mAh battery and a software commitment from Samsung to upgrade the phone’s Android OS for at least three generations.

The phone goes on sale in the United States and many other countries on October 2.