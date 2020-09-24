Samsung Pay comes to Germany

It’s taken a few years but Samsung has finally announced its Samsung Pay service for German Galaxy users. Currently available as an open beta, the service is expected to go live on October 28 wherein Samsung Pay users will be able to use the service with almost every bank.

To make the service and instead of tying up with different banks in the country, Samsung has collaborated with Solarisbank and Visa. After successful registration, every German Samsung Pay user will be issued a virtual Visa debit card that allows to link to any German bank account. Samsung hasn’t confirmed if the Samsung Pay service will support credit cards in Germany anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Samsung Pay users in Germany will also be able to take advantage of Solarisbank’s installment product Splitpay. This allows users to convert their purchases over 100 euros in equated monthly installments or EMIs over a period of up to 24 months. Interestingly, users can convert their purchases within the first 90 days after the purchase.

Samsung Pay users can make contactless payments to any point-of-sale (POS) machine via MST or NFC without having to use a physical card. However, according to All About Samsung, the service does not support payments via Samsung smartwatches for now but should be available next year. You can follow the link below to register for the open beta and while I agree, it’s not a full-fledged Samsung Pay as it is offered in other countries, it’s a positive first step.

