Samsung to unveil new TVs, visual tech on Jan 6

It’s that time of the year when Samsung readies its products to show off during CES but since the upcoming mega expo is taking a virtual route due to the pandemic, Samsung has decided to reveal its upcoming display tech early with another CES-specific presser on the CES Media Day on January 11.

However, the first event for Samsung in 2021 is the First Look event scheduled on Jan 6 that will announce new visual tech. If we were to take a guess going by the silhouettes of the products in the teaser, we can expect a projector, new QLED TVs, monitor and refresh to its lifestyle range of TVs like The Serif.

Samsung will stream the event at 11AM EST.