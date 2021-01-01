Galaxy SmartTag surfaces in live pictures

We knew Samsung is working on a Bluetooth-based tracker device for a while and now we are seeing the actual images of the device, thanks to Taiwan’s certification website.

Pictured in black, there’s little information available except for its official name and a hole at the top allowing the device to attach it to any thing a user would like.

According to the previously leaked info, the Galaxy SmartTag will feature Bluetooth 5.1 that will communicate with the connected device and locate the SmartTag, if needed.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy SmartTag alongside the Galaxy S21 later this month.

