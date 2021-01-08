Samsung announces earnings guidance for Q4 2020

It’s the month after the end of another quarter and as expected, Samsung has announced the earnings guidance for Q4 2020. According to the estimates based on K-IFRS, Samsung’s consolidated sales and operating profit stood is in the range of 61 trillion won and 9 trillion won respectively.

This approximate figure is higher than the reported figure YoY but down compared to the previous quarter that stood at 66.96 trillion won in sales and 12.35 trillion won in operating profit.

Samsung will publish the full result later this month.