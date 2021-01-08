You can now ‘pre-reserve’ Galaxy S21 in India

Samsung India has announced that customers in India interested in the new Galaxy S21 series can “pre-reserve” the phone by paying a nominal amount. By paying Rs. 2,000, customers can get early access to the upcoming Galaxy flagship series and as an incentive, also get a Smart Clear Cover worth Rs. 3,849 for free. This freebie is in addition to the offers and goodies that Samsung will announce for pre-booking.

Should you go for it?

That depends on how certain are you going for the upcoming Galaxy series. However, in case you do get it and for some reason, don’t want after Samsung reveals all the details, including the price of the phone, Samsung is assuring customers for a full refund to the original payment method in the next few days.

Samsung will reveal the future of the Galaxy S series next week on January 14, 2021 but if you are wondering, there are leaks on the internet that confirm many details like design, internal hardware, camera and more.

Click here if you want to pre-reserve your interest.