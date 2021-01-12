Samsung OLED displays will be marketed under a new brand

Samsung OLED panels for mobile devices are one of the best in the industry. And to capitalise on that, Samsung Display has confirmed that they will start using a new brand name in 27 countries that will help customers differentiate panel’s “visual and technological excellence”.

Devices featuring Samsung OLED display will have ‘Samsung OLED’ or ‘OLED Provided by Samsung’ logos to promote the display tech that has entered in its 14th year of OLED production.

The logo’s new rectangular white frame, black lettering and richly colored window of red, green and blue embody the company’s vision to create ‘displays’ that connect people through vibrant ‘windows’. Further, the window’s rounded corners and folding-like colors symbolize the scalability of OLED designs.

Samsung has filed the trademark in many countries and will see the branding later this year.