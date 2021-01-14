Samsung announces Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support

Samsung has today announced its flagships of the year, the Galaxy S21 series. While the series has been subject to leaks and everyone has got a glimpse of the same, today Samsung announced it officially. The three phones in this series are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. One of the highlights of the S21 Ultra is the intelligent screen that adjusts the screen’s refresh rate as per the content you’re viewing. The refresh rate switches from 10Hz to 120Hz that helps in battery consumption. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50% improved contrast ratio, it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue.



Samsung claims that the Galaxy S21 Ultra features its most advanced pro-grade camera system that delivers studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings. And even enhance your videos with the new AI-powered features of the camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses). The primary camera is 108-megapixel that can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range. The two telephoto lens are 10-megapixel each and ultra-wide lens is 12-megapixel. For the first time, a Galaxy phone can shoot 4K at 60fps across all lenses, front and rear. Additionally, it supports a 12-bit RAW file option for detailed output. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF. For low-light photography, Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with improved Bright Night sensor for noise reduction. The front camera is 40-megapixel.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by the latest Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor based on 5nm or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The storage and RAM option of Galaxy S21 Ultra are 12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage or 16GB with 512GB internal storage. However, all these specifications may vary as per country or region. Also for the first time, a Galaxy series phone comes with the S Pen support. You can use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

In terms of connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 6E and has ultra-low latency 5G support. Sporting an Ultra-wideband capability (UWB), Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, can be used to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, you can also use AR finder to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know you need help searching for a lost item. With SmartThings on Android Auto, you can also use your Galaxy S21 series to control smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 to your Android Auto compatible car, you can turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.

With all these features, one needs a huge battery and Galaxy S21 Ultra does not disappoint with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging 2.0. Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes as per Samsung. In terms of security, Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault – chipset level security and a new tool that protects and monitors your privacy by removing location metadata from photos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a haze finish. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three exclusive Samsung.com colours Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown. Galaxy S21 Ultra starts from $1,199