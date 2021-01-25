Samsung’s JY Lee won’t contest the prison verdict

Big news to come out of South Korea last week was Samsung’s Jae-yong Lee (JY Lee) receiving a 30-month prison sentence from an appeals court. Considering Lee as the de facto leader of the Samsung Group and after his father’s recent passing, it was expected that he would file an appeal with the Supreme Court but according to Yonhap News, Lee released a statement via his legal counsel that he “respected the court ruling and decided not to take further legal action.”

Lee’s decision to not appeal puts an end to this case after he was first arrested four years ago on corruption charges.

Lee will remain in jail but given to the time he’s already served, he could be out by July 2022 or before that, if he gets a pardon.

