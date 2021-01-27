Samsung expands Galaxy A32 5G to more countries

After announcing the affordable 5G phone for the UK and German market, Samsung has confirmed the arrival of Galaxy A32 5G to more countries. Although limited to Europe, the Galaxy A32 5G will go on sale from February 12 in Italy, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Samsung has managed to keep the price down of the device due to the MediaTek 6853 octa-core chipset onboard and is the first 2021 A-Series handset to boast the new clean design with four colour options – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4GB RAM, 128GB (Italy) or 64GB of internal storage, 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support and a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display.

Just like most of the budget phones, this too, comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP sensor acting as the main one followed by an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth. The front is a 13MP selfie camera.

The phone is priced as follows: