Samsung Galaxy M02 is an entry-level phone with 5000mAh battery

Samsung’s bombardment of new smartphones continue and this time it’s the Galaxy M02 that goes for the affordable crowd. The phone starts with an impressive Rs. 6,799 price tag and brings in a large screen and battery, which are two of the most sought features in this price band.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V Display and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. MediaTek’s 6739 SoC handles the processing and comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM options along with 32GB of storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M02 has a dual camera setup with 13MP as the main lens and 2MP macro sensor whereas the selfie is handled by the 5MP sensor.

The phone will sell in four colours – Black, Blue, Red and Gray on Amazon India.

