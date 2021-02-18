Samsung to announce new smart TVs on March 2

Samsung’s inviting everyone to ‘Unbox and Discover 2021.
The company, on its webpage, says
‘Following an unprecedented year that saw consumer viewing habits change exponentially, Samsung Electronics is continuing its legacy of delivering groundbreaking products for each and every consumer through 2021.
On March 2, Samsung will share its vision for how the company’s latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV through cutting-edge technologies, beautiful design and impactful partnerships.
Join us at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com on March 2 for the event livestream which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST to see what Samsung has in store for 2021.”
Reading between the lines, one can confirm that Samsung will launch new smart TVs and will have partnerships with OTT players to offer compelling content on their devices. With work from anywhere, people are consuming online shows and web-series more than ever. Watch this space to check out what Samsung has in store for us.
