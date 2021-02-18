Slew of devices receive the Samsung One UI 3.1 update

Samsung has released the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z Series. The update, which first launched with the Galaxy S21 series, brings select, new camera capabilities for capturing and editing photos and videos and smart new features that enhance everyday life.

Smart New Camera Features

The Galaxy S21 with One UI 3.1 introduced incredible new camera innovations, making it easier than ever to capture stunning photos and shoot professional-looking videos. Now Galaxy S20 owners can experience these features with the One UI 3.1 update. The update introduces the new Object eraser tool to helps you to get that perfect image. Use this intelligent photo editing tool to cut out unwanted parts of your photos effortlessly, without time-consuming manual editing. If you want to edit out distracting objects, simply tap the area you wish to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted.

It also features improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller, making adjusting the focus and brightness of your photos easier than ever so you can capture your best shot every time. With just a swipe left or right anywhere on the screen, you can now edit the brightness of your image before you’ve taken the shot.

One UI 3.1 also introduces the new Multi Mic Recording feature, which, when in Pro Video mode, allows you to simultaneously record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+ 5. So whether you’re a vlogger, narrating a shot where you want to be heard from afar, or you’re a budding musician wanting to record the sound of your voice and instrument separately for more professional-sounding audio, with Multi Mic Recording you can get creative and make videos that look and sound incredible.

All your best shots and favourite moments are stored in the updated Gallery, which now groups and arranges your videos and photos into a clean, easy-to-navigate feed.

Smart New Features

One UI 3.1 brings in the new Eye Comfort Shield mode, which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day. Using Eye Comfort Shield’s warmer tones can help you to fall asleep easier at night and you can set your device to automatically adjust your screen’s colours throughout the day or personalize the schedule yourself.

For enhanced privacy, One UI 3.1 makes it easier to control what you share. You can remove metadata that reveals the location of photos before you share them or use Private Share to control who is allowed access to the content you send, and how long it is available.

Another highlight is the Auto Switch feature that lets you toggle between your phone and tablet, Galaxy Buds without the need to worry about the audio as it now automatically switches to the device you are listening to.

One UI 3.1 is available starting from today on Galaxy S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold2 and Z Flip, and the S10, Note10, and Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50 devices. Availability may vary by region and carrier.