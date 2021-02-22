Samsung collaborates with premium textile brand Kvadrat for sustainable cases for Galaxy S21

Samsung has collaborated with Kvadrat to come up with sustainable eco-friendly mobile cases for Galaxy S21. The latest line of cases are produced with upcycled materials and sustainable production methods. These cases can even be customised trinkets or accessories to your phone case’s strap. In addition, the new cases come in packaging made entirely from paper, unlike conventional case packaging that often contains plastic products.

Despite the challenges encountered when working with recycled resin due to the material’s tendency to become thick and hard to shape, relentless hard work eventually paid off, resulting in a case frame that includes a minimum of 20 percent post-consumer recycled content.

These eco-friendly phone cases are available in two Samsung-exclusive shades: Violet and Mint Gray. Have a look at the below Infographic on the creation process of the case.